Terror Suspect Carrying Knives Held Near U.K. Parliament

A forensic investigator recovers a knife after man was arrested in Westminster, central London, on Thursday. TOBY MELVILLE / Reuters

He was arrested “on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.”

Nobody was reported injured in the incident, which also happened yards from 10 Downing Street — the prime minister’s official residence — although Theresa May was out campaigning in the country’s general election at the time.

Images from the scene appeared to show at least two knives next to a backpack lying on the ground on a traffic crossing. Officers could be seen escorting a man with a hooded sweater covering part of his face.

Relatively few British police officers carry guns, but the number of firearms officers around Parliament was boosted after last month’s attack. Khalid Masood, 52, killed five people by running them over in a 4X4 before stabbing the police officer to death.

One of those killed was 54-year-old American tourist

Kurt Cochran.