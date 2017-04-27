Robber: “you know what time it is,” steals cash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Macon shoe store Thursday morning.

The robber, armed with a handgun, entered Ultra Shoes on Gray Highway around 10:30 a.m.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, he approached an employee and said, “you know what time it is,” before demanding money. The employee handed the robber cash.

The suspect is described as being in his late teens to early twenties, and was wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.