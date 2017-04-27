Reflections on Covering Gianni Versace's Murder 20 Years Later

UNDATED FILE PHOTO – Andrew Cunanan, the alleged killer of fashion designer Gianni Versace, seen in this file photo, was found dead in an apparent suicide after police cornered him on a houseboat, police said July 24, 1997. The houseboat was located 40 blocks from Versace’s Miami Beach mansion. VERSACE – RTR5O4P

What Cunanan did was: bludgeon to death a close friend, shoot a former lover in the head, torture and viciously stab to death a pillar of Chicago society, shoot – merely for the sake of a getaway car – a kindly cemetery caretaker in New Jersey, and blow away – execution style – an icon of modern fashion design.

But why? Why did he do it, why did it happen, how did it happen, why wasn’t he stopped?

I’ll tell you quite frankly, re-examining the events of the Andrew Cunanan murder spree sucked me in deep. Sorting it out could drive a person crazy. Fortunately, I was able to work through it with a detective novel’s ration of colleagues every bit as determined to know… well, you’ll see.

But before we found answers, before we dove head first into the puzzling story of Andrew Cunanan’s crimes, my enduring memory had been of a stake out.

A strange, tense and fascinating day.

It was the summer of 1997. Hundreds of police officers, at least that many reporters, had been stalking the streets and alleys of Miami Beach… looking, looking… for the most famous fugitive in America, Andrew Cunanan. We knew what he looked like; we had his picture.

But day after day, the search came up empty.

Keith Morrison covering the case in 1997. Dateline NBC

And then the word: someone – Cunanan maybe – had fired a shot from a houseboat anchored on the waterway. (The houseboat was owned by a man who made porno films, but who knew or cared just then).

I knew enough to chase after a Dateline producer who knew just about every inch of Miami, and he led me into an elegantly expensive backyard and to a low wall a few feet above sea level, from which perch the two of us stared stupidly across the water toward that blue lump of a houseboat.

50 or 70 yards away. Or so. And there we witnessed the end of one of the most puzzling episodes of American crime.

Now, 20 years later, the story is as bizarre as ever.

Maybe stranger still, because now we know more. A lot more.

So this time, as you watch our story, you just might sniff the answer to that vexing question: why?

