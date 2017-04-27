Rant N’ Rave: Draft time for the Atlanta Falcons

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s another week of ranting and raving for Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent.

It’s time for the NFL draft, and the Falcons have the 31st pick. Should they expend a few assets and move up? Or hold onto it and just go with the best available player?

And who just should the Falcons pick with that 31st overall? There are some flashy players out there, but Tuck says you can’t win games without an offensive line, and that should be the team’s priority.

Plus a look at the Braves slow start. They’re not quite the worst team in baseball (still the Blue Jays and their .286 winning percentage), but should Bravos fans be worried playing .400 ball in late April, even with 90% of the season still ahead of them?