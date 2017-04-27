Painkillers to Heroin, New Film Shows It Can 'Happen to Anybody''

Perri Peltz attends the TDI Awards during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on April 25, 2017 in New York City. Rob Kim / Getty Images

“In a story that is as powerful as this, I felt a reporter’s voice imposing itself was not necessary,” she said. “The victims of this horrible epidemic speak more eloquently than I ever could.”

Gay, who lives north of Chicago, recounts how her heroin addiction began shortly after she was was sent home from the hospital with Dilaudid, Vicodin, and Oxycontin after she was treated for kidney stones at age 16.

“In the beginning I would take my Vicodin as prescribed,” she says.

Soon, she began taking “an extra one here and there.” And when she realized she had a problem and went to the doctor, she came home with yet another highly-addictive opioid — Percocet.

Gay describes how she wound up sharing pills with her older sister Ashley and how they graduated from that to snorting heroin.

“I felt it loved me,” Gay says. “I felt like it loved me.” And Gay’s love affair with heroin doesn’t wane even after her sister dies of an overdose in 2013.

“I do blame prescription opioids for my daughter’s addiction,” Gay’s mother, Kathy, says. “I trusted the doctors.”

“Warning: This Drug May Kill You” airs on HBO on May 1st and 10 p.m.