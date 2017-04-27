North Korea Sanctions Loom as Tillerson Heads to U.N.

The growing threat of nuclear North Korea is the focus on Friday as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson chairs a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

It will cap a week of high-profile engagements for the Trump administration, intended to signal a willingness to exhaust all economic and diplomatic options to denuclearize North Korea before pursuing a military solution.

The president aims to pressure North Korea into dismantling its missile and nuclear programs by “tightening economic sanctions and pursuing diplomatic measures with our allies and regional partners,” read a joint statement Wednesday from Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coat.

The statement followed an unusual briefing to both full chambers of Congress on the increasing urgency of the threat and the administration’s plan to confront it.

All members of the U.N. Security Council traveled to Washington, D.C., on Monday for a similar briefing from President Donald Trump, who told them the status quo in North Korea is unacceptable.

“The council must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions on North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” the president said.

Under young dictator Kim Jong Un, North Korea has greatly increased its missile tests and conducted two nuclear tests last year alone. The U.S. has grown particularly concerned about the country’s progress towards developing a nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching U.S. shores.

Tillerson has previously said that military action was “on the table” and Mattis said the regime “has got to be stopped.”

The U.N. Security Council has already imposed stringent sanctions against the North Korean regime but the State Department said that part of Friday’s meeting will be looking at ways to fully enforce those measures already in place.

“It is incumbent on every member of the U.N. to carry out or to enforce those sanctions to the utmost,” Mark Toner, the acting State Department spokesman, told reporters this week. “That is something we have been conveying to allies and partners in the region. That is something that we have obviously been conveying to China.”

