Missing Macon man found at local hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing man at a local hospital.

23-year-old William Austin Kittrell was reported missing after he left the ARC Home on Graham Road during a fire drill around 7:30 Tuesday night. Staff told Bibb investigators Kittrell suffers from bipolar schizophrenia.

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Kittrell called his mother and told her he was at a local hospital. His mother called the sheriff’s office on Thursday morning to report he was fine and had been at the hospital since Tuesday.