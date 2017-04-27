Killer Eyes in the Sky? This State May Weaponize Drones for Cops

Imagine this scenario: A terror suspect is holding hostages in a public space. A police-operated drone with a camera swoops in to assess the situation and determines he is armed and dangerous.

The man is coaxed to surrender by a SWAT team, but his posturing suggests he is about to shoot. As a final resort, the drone — toting a firearm — hits the suspect. He is neutralized.

The way some lawmakers in Connecticut see it, weaponized drones represent a future for policing — and could be a necessary option in moments when lives are at stake. That’s why a bill making its way through the state legislature would be the first in the nation to explicitly allow police to add lethal weapons to drones.

The bill, H.B. 7260, moved overwhelmingly out of the Judiciary Committee last month and must pass the state’s House and Senate before the session ends in early June. It’s unclear whether this incarnation will go as far as the governor’s desk, lawmakers say, after previous legislation on the topic failed to gain traction in recent years. Civil liberties groups are urging caution on the measure, citing concerns over privacy and when force would be used.

Regardless, the growing prominence of drone technology means ground rules need to be in place sooner rather than later for whether they can be weaponized and to what extent, said state Sen. John Kissel, a Republican co-chair of the Judiciary Committee who supports weaponizing drones. Lawmakers are continuing to discuss the bill.

Kissel said he recognizes that civil liberties groups believe Connecticut could be setting a dangerous precedent, but if civilians are already outfitting their drones with weapons — as what happened in Connecticut in 2015 with a teen’s “flying gun” experiment that went viral — then law enforcement has to be given the same advantage.

“We have to be able to fight fire with fire,” Kissel said. “The use of weaponized drones isn’t going to go away because we don’t like it, so we have to do something now.”

Kissel said he can imagine a range of scenarios that would allow the high-tech gadgets to be weaponized. They include: dismantling a bomb placed in an area where people cannot reach; shooting down another armed drone; shooting out a tire in a high-speed car chase; or using a stun gun on a suspect.

Any law “would be extremely narrowly tailored,” Kissel said, “and we want there to be really rigorous training because of the potential for lethal force under certain circumstances.”

State Sen. Paul Doyle, a Democrat who co-chairs the Judiciary Committee and also supports the bill, said he is also on board for its use in limited situations, including a terrorist incident.

“It’s an option in (police’s) tool box during a serious event. But I don’t want to see it used for pulling over a car if the driver was speeding,” Doyle said.

At least 347 police and fire departments in 43 states are using drones, including for search and rescue operations, crime scene photography, and surveillance, according to a study this month by Bard College’s Center for the Study of the Drone. Departments in Los Angeles, Miami Beach, Orange County, Florida, and San Diego County have at least one.

But researchers say no department currently utilizes weaponized drones, including in Connecticut, where about three police forces have drone technology.

Only one state in the country — North Dakota — bans the specific use of lethal weapons on drones but created a loophole that allows for police departments to employ non-lethal weapons such as Tasers, tear gas or rubber bullets on the devices. No departments in the state are known to be using them, said state Rep. Rick Becker. He was the politician who first introduced legislation to ban all weapons on drones, which was amended in 2015 to only prohibit the lethal options.

Becker continues to argue that drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, should be devoid of any munitions.

“There’s a disconnect with a person sitting in a trailer commanding a drone that can hurt or kill,” he said. “That’s the dangerous, creepy thing about it.”

Just five states ban the use of weaponized drones — Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont and Wisconsin — while two others — Maine and Virginia — ban law enforcement from using them altogether, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

