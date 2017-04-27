Israel Silent over Strike on Syria Military Installation

Explosions and rising flames over Damascus, Syria overnight. REUTERS TV / Reuters

The widely-followed Diaries of a Mortar page on Facebook, run by activists in Damascus, reported several explosions near the city’s airport at 3:42 a.m. that could be heard and felt across the capital.

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency said Israel had fired several missiles from inside the Occupied Golan Heights south of the capital striking a military installation southwest of the airport, which serves both military and civilian flights. It reported several explosions and material damage but no casualties. It was not clear how Israel was identified as the culprit.

The blasts were felt at least 9 miles away.

“The buildings shook from the force of the blast,” said a media activist who goes by Salam al-Ghoutawi, of the Ghouta Media Center, in the city’s opposition-held northeastern suburbs. He said he heard the roar of jets in the distance at the time of the blasts.

A string of explosions could be seen silhouetted against the night sky in a video published by the Ghouta Media center, with blazing debris flying out of the blast. The light of the explosions illuminated the sizeable blast cloud that took shape nearby.