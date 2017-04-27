'He Kills Witnesses': Hollywood Producer Testifies in Durst Case

Robert Durst; Kathleen Durst Reuters file

She said that even though Durst is frail and behind bars, she worried about her safety.

“He has means, even from prison,” she said.

And, she said, she had long suspected that he was behind the death of Berman.

“I suspected Mr. Durst,” she said. “I just know that I did.”

Durst, who is serving seven years on a federal gun charge, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Berman; he is not charged in connection with Kathie, who is presumed dead.

The judge has not yet decided if the jury will be allowed to hear testimony from Obst and other pre-trial witnesses who were brought to the stand so their testimony could be recorded in case they are not available during the trial.