Future Farmers of America cleans up parks during state convention

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Future Farmers of America met for their state-wide convention starting today at the Centreplex.

More than 7000 high school and middle school students will be there for the weekend.

Part of their mission is to serve others.

They helped clean up 11 different sites in Macon-Bibb for their service to the community.

They picked up garbage at places like Rosa Jackson Park and the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.

“Helping the community out is pretty cool to give back–feel like we’re giving back,” said student Ace Nelson.

“Part of what we learn is leadership skills and hopefully we can carry those forward into job interviews and into the community to help others,” said student Jonathan Garner.

The Future Farmers of America is a national organization that welcomes all career paths.

It promotes growth and leadership in state and local chapters.