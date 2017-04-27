David Dao and United Airlines Reach Settlement After Viral Video Incident

Dr. David Dao, the subject of the now infamous video showing him being dragged from his seat and off a plane, has reached a settlement with United Airlines after a weeks-long public relations nightmare for the company, lawyers said Thursday.

Dao reached an “amicable settlement” with the airline for the injuries he received as result of the April 9 incident, which is attorney said included two lost teeth, a broken nose and a “significant” concussion. The amount of the settlement would remain undisclosed, according to the terms of the settlement, Dao’s attorney said in a statement.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio announced the undisclosed settlement on Thursday afternoon, hours after the airline announced the new policies to prevent such an incident from happening again.

Demetrio offered praise for United CEO Oscar Munoz in the statement, saying: “Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has.”

“In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago,” he said in the statement. “For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded.”

David Dao, 69, was caught on video being dragged out of his seat and off a flight at an airport in Chicago after he had been randomly selected as one of four passengers to be removed from the plane. Earlier, the crew had tried to entice volunteers to give up their seats with $800 in travel credits, but had no takers.

The airline had said it wanted to make room for staff who were heading to Louisville to be in place for a morning flight.

United said it was “pleased’ to report the “amicable resolution,” in a statement after the settlement was announced.

“We are pleased to report that United and Dr. Dao have reached an amicable resolution of the unfortunate incident that occurred aboard flight 3411,” the airline said. “We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do.”

“We breached public trust, and it’s a serious breach,” Munoz said in an exclusive interview earlier Thursday with NBC News’ Lester Holt, adding that he had introduced changes at the company because “a circumstance like we’ve all witnessed should have never happened, never happened.”