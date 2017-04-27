Cop Charged for Killing Pedestrian While Speeding

Officer Adam Soto Philadelphia Police Dept.

Another off-duty officer, 25-year-old Tony Forest, was driving at high speeds in the same direction as Soto at the time of the accident, police said. Forest has not been arrested, but was charged with violating the department’s policies.

“[Soto and Forest] surrendered themselves to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit as a result of an investigation conducted by the Accident Investigation District,” police said in a statement.

Both men, who served the department for three years, were suspended for “30 days with the intent to dismiss,” officials said.

Soto’s defense attorney, Fortunato Perri, called the incident “a sad and tragic set of circumstances for everyone involved.”

After a three-month investigation, DiMitri’s family is still grieving and hoping for justice.

His sister, Cheryl DiMitri, said the two officers “stole him” from the family.

“He was a great brother,” Cheryl DiMitri told affiliate

NBC10. “Being police officers, they know that driving that fast can kill somebody. Unfortunately, it had to be my brother. My only sibling.”

During a news conference Wednesday, Captain Sekou Kinebrew said the investigation did not determine whether the officers were drag racing, but did point to signs of reckless driving,

NBC10 reported.

“Of course the striking of Soto’s vehicle is directly responsible for the death of Dimitri,” he said.

The ex-cop’s preliminary court hearing will be held on May 10, his attorney said.