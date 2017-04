MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cherry Blossom Festival and some of its executive members filed a response to the former CEO’s lawsuit.

They deny any wrongdoing in a 17-page response.

Jake Ferro says chairwoman Stacy Ingram told multiple people he was ousted because he threatened to relocate the festival.

Ferro says he never threatened Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert with relocation.

Ferro claimed damages of more than $2 million in the suit.