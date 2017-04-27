Brutal MS-13 Gang Violence Prompts Sessions Visit

Police set up a crime scene at a park in Central Islip, Long Island, where four mutilated bodies of young men were found on April 13. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

It operates by recruiting young people, often unaccompanied children, from Central America, and its members “seduce them into a life of gang violence,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Wednesday.

Cuomo was announcing a new task force — a “high-intensity gang unit” — of local, state, and federal law enforcement officials designed to tackle MS-13.

“Our job is to say to MS-13, ‘Enough is enough,'” he said. “We will not rest until MS-13 is put out of business.”

The new unit will include increased patrols, state-backed intelligence operations, and state-of-the-art surveillance equipment.

“Their currency is fear and intimidation, and they are getting more outrageous and more obnoxious in their activities,” Cuomo said.