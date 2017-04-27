Arkansas Executions: State Plans to Put Final Inmate to Death

Death Row inmate at the Arkansas Department of Correction, Kenneth Williams. AP

Monday’s execution of Marcel Williams, for example, the state was unable to determine whether he was unconscious; his body movements — including grimacing, arching his back, and moving his eyes, coughing, and turning his head — continued well after the consciousness check,” attorneys for Kenneth Williams wrote in Thursday’s motion.

They contend that the two issues in conjunction could cause Williams severe pain during his procedure on Thursday night.

Williams had been serving a life sentence for the Dec. 1998 murder of a University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff cheerleader. Then 20, the inmate escaped after only serving a month at the Cummins Unit by hiding inside a barrel of pig slop a garbage truck removed from the prison grounds.

The former gang member shot and killed Boren, stole his truck, led police on a high-speed pursuit and killed another man, Michael Greenwood, in a resulting car accident.

“Up to the neck in defiance, even after being given my first life without parole sentence, rebel to the core, I escaped Cummins Maximum Security prison Oct. 3, 1999 and before being apprehended 24 hours later in another state, I foolishly ended two more lives,” Williams testified during his clemency hearing, which was denied earlier this month.

The family of one of Williams’ victims has requested that he receive clemency from the governor, but they were not able to testify at his parole board hearing. They are now requesting a meeting with Gov. Asa Hutchinson so that they can describe their version of closure — forgiveness.

If we met, you would know our wishes are sincere,” wrote Kayla Greenwood, the daughter of Williams’ final victim. “If we sat and talked about loss and forgiveness from where we sit, you might also forgive Mr. Williams and spare his life.”

Other victim families contend, however, that this execution is the only way for their loss to be fully punctuated. The

Boren family wants the supreme justice.

Since entering prison, Williams has written two books: his autobiography and a book that warns against gang life. He also became an ordained Christian minister and said he has come to terms with the punishment for his crimes.

“I accept full responsibility and accountability for my crimes,” Williams testified during his clemency hearing. “That would be Christ in me, enabling me to embrace justice — not fear it.”