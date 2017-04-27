All About Animals Rescue encouraging community to run for a cause

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One of the best ways the Middle Georgia community can support All About Animals Rescue is by running or walking in their annual race!

The nonprofit, which gets no funding and relies on volunteers, calls the race its biggest fundraiser.

Lisa Goss and Carol Galonczyk came on 41Today to talk about All About Animals Rescue Run. They say its a lot of fun – you can even bring your dog!

Galonczyk also mentioned the rescue’s brick campaign. Community members can buy a brick and engrave it. The brick will create a walkway at the shelter.

The All About Animals Rescue Run is Saturday, May 6 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 7015 Rivoli Rd. in Macon.

There is a 5k, 10.2k and Fun Run. To register for the race, and for more information, visit https://www.racerpal.com/races/allaboutanimals.html.