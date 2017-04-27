500 Disney World Workers Fear Trump Haitian Status Move

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A union representing Walt Disney World workers said 500 Haitian workers at the theme park resort could be affected by a Trump administration proposal to end protective status for Haitians.

Union officials and Haitian workers on Wednesday demanded that the Trump administration extend the protected status for about 50,000 Haitian workers living in the United States under temporary protected status.

Trump Tax Reform Plan Cuts Personal and Corporate Rates

[NATL] New Trump Tax Reform Plan Cuts Personal and Corporate Rates

The designation is given to citizens of other countries who face economic hardship because of natural disasters or conflicts. Tens of thousands of Haitians came to the United States after an earthquake in 2010.

Officials with The Walt Disney Co. said they support efforts to extend the protective status for Haitian workers.

The company said in a statement that the Haitian workers are an important part of Disney World’s workforce.

Published at 1:28 PM EDT on Apr 26, 2017 | Updated 50 minutes ago
Copyright Associated Press
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Suspect in Slaying of State Trooper Barricaded In Home
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
United CEO Blames Dao Incident on 'System Failure,' Apologizes for Rabbit Incident
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Charter Communications helping students in Dublin with special internet offer
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»