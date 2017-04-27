Charter Communications helping students in Dublin with special internet offer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Charter Communications is trying to make sure kids in Dublin have all the proper tools they need to succeed.

The telecommunications giant met with kids and educators in Dublin at the Moore Street School. Charter Communication is starting a program called Spectrum Internet Assist. Students in Dublin and their families can apply to see if they qualify to receive high speed internet for just 15 bucks a month.

Leah Brown Charter Communications said, “There is a plethora of opportunities and resources online and we want to make sure our customers and local communities have access to those resources.”

Charter also brought a inflatable slide, some mobile gaming and bounce houses so kids could have some fun.