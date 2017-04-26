Would Human Trafficking Even Be Affected by Trump's Wall?

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer patrols along the secondary fence between the U.S. and Mexico in San Diego, California, U.S. April 21, 2017. MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

The “Blue Campaign” is the Department of Homeland Security’s program to combat human trafficking and is working to make sure if trafficking victims are taken over the border, they’re rescued or have a resource they can turn to for help.

Blue Campaign fuses the services of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to fight the problem.

Due to the stealthy nature of human trafficking, however, it is unable to keep reliable metrics on how many victims are taken in or out of the United States.

“Because human trafficking is a hidden crime and victims rarely come forward to seek help because of language barriers, fear of the traffickers, and/or fear of law enforcement, there are often challenges in isolating metrics,” Justine Whelan, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Public Affairs told NBC News in an email.

Whelan said there are currently 42,000 front-line CBP officers and Border Patrol agents protecting nearly 7,000 miles of land border and 328 ports of entry. This includes crossing by land, air and sea.

Polaris, one of Blue Campaign’s partners, keeps independent records of calls made to the Línea Nacional Contra la Trata de Personas and Polaris’ National Human Trafficking Resource Center in an attempt to gain data on trafficking at the border.

Between Sept. 30, 2015 and Aug. 31, 2016, 508 human-trafficking victims were reported, according to Polaris’ data.

Of those, the majority of victims were female adults of Mexican nationality.

Most people taken across the border — 49 percent — were trafficked for the purposes of labor trafficking, according to Polaris. Sex trafficking made up another 46 percent.

Polaris’ data also said the majority of traffickers were male adults of Mexican nationality.

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order to start the Mexico border wall project at the Department of Homeland Security facility in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP – Getty Images

But, since the raw data is only a partial picture of the issue, the Department of Homeland Security was unable to comment on whether or not a border wall would notably curb human trafficking through the border.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Trump’s statements regarding human trafficking.

Laster said she wants people to be aware that traffickers aren’t just bringing people into the United States — they’re also taking people the other direction across the border into Central America.

“Nobody stops you going out. It’s really easy to get into Mexico, but coming back — the security is more difficult,” Laster said.

She said crossing the border is a “walk through hell,” and if Trump’s border wall prevents the “rape and torture” of victims, it’s something she’ll support.

“I don’t doubt [traffickers] are going to find a way [around any wall], but I think it would make it more difficult for them,” Laster said. “I’m all for making it more difficult for them.”