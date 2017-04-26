Would Human Trafficking Even Be Affected by Trump's Wall?

The “Blue Campaign” is the Department of Homeland Security’s program to combat human trafficking and is working to make sure if trafficking victims are taken over the border, they’re rescued or have a resource they can turn to for help.

Blue Campaign fuses the services of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to fight the problem.

Due to the stealthy nature of human trafficking, however, it is unable to keep reliable metrics on how many victims are taken in or out of the United States.

“Because human trafficking is a hidden crime and victims rarely come forward to seek help because of language barriers, fear of the traffickers, and/or fear of law enforcement, there are often challenges in isolating metrics,” Justine Whelan, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Public Affairs told NBC News in an email.

Whelan said there are currently 42,000 front-line CBP officers and Border Patrol agents protecting nearly 7,000 miles of land border and 328 ports of entry. This includes crossing by land, air and sea.

Polaris, one of Blue Campaign’s partners, keeps independent records of calls made to the Línea Nacional Contra la Trata de Personas and Polaris’ National Human Trafficking Resource Center in an attempt to gain data on trafficking at the border.

Between Sept. 30, 2015 and Aug. 31, 2016, 508 human-trafficking victims were reported, according to Polaris’ data.

Of those, the majority of victims were female adults of Mexican nationality.

Most people taken across the border — 49 percent — were trafficked for the purposes of labor trafficking, according to Polaris. Sex trafficking made up another 46 percent.

Polaris’ data also said the majority of traffickers were male adults of Mexican nationality.

