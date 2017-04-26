Workers at Factory Linked to Ivanka Trump Paid $62 a Week

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Conditions at a Chinese factory where designer clothes are manufactured, including for Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, were not entirely up-to-snuff for the 80 workers there: They logged nearly 60 hours a week and many made just over $60 in that period, according to an outside audit last fall.

That same facility was producing its clothes for New York-based G-III Apparel Group Ltd., which has the exclusive license to manufacture blouses, dresses and other items under Trump’s fashion line.

The Fair Labor Association’s report, released Monday, does not specifically mention the name of the factory or say whether workers had been tasked with a Trump-related project during the time of the audit. G-III also has partnerships with Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, Kenneth Cole and Karl Lagerfeld, according to its website.

In a statement provided to NBC News on Wednesday, G-III said its factories are “routinely audited” by its “highly experienced team,” as well as third-party groups such as the Fair Labor Association, which monitors the industry.

The association said auditors in October uncovered two-dozen violations under the U.N. International Labor Organization, including that overtime work exceeded the legally required limit of 36 hours per month. Workers were found to have accumulated another 42 hours to as much as 82 hours per month in the past year.

Related: Trump’s Made in America Slogan Doesn’t Fit Ivanka’s Clothing Line

The audit said that the factory’s workers took home the equivalent of roughly $255 to $284 in U.S. dollars a month. The Fair Labor Association’s report, however, did not find the factory was in violation of failing to pay minimum wages.

G-III said the infractions that were discovered have been corrected or will be corrected: “Our goal is to always attain and maintain the best labor conditions possible in these factories.”

Online Sales For Ivanka Trump Brand Drop 26 Percent In January

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

49 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Stress Awareness Month: Finding your balance with yoga
Read More»
57 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Mastodon Bones Could Upend Understanding of Human History
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Construction begins for new Macon-Bibb fire station and precinct
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»