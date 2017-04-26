Workers at Factory Linked to Ivanka Trump Paid $62 a Week

Conditions at a Chinese factory where designer clothes are manufactured, including for Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, were not entirely up-to-snuff for the 80 workers there: They logged nearly 60 hours a week and many made just over $60 in that period, according to an outside audit last fall.

That same facility was producing its clothes for New York-based G-III Apparel Group Ltd., which has the exclusive license to manufacture blouses, dresses and other items under Trump’s fashion line.

The Fair Labor Association’s report, released Monday, does not specifically mention the name of the factory or say whether workers had been tasked with a Trump-related project during the time of the audit. G-III also has partnerships with Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, Kenneth Cole and Karl Lagerfeld, according to its website.

In a statement provided to NBC News on Wednesday, G-III said its factories are “routinely audited” by its “highly experienced team,” as well as third-party groups such as the Fair Labor Association, which monitors the industry.

The association said auditors in October uncovered two-dozen violations under the U.N. International Labor Organization, including that overtime work exceeded the legally required limit of 36 hours per month. Workers were found to have accumulated another 42 hours to as much as 82 hours per month in the past year.

Related: Trump’s Made in America Slogan Doesn’t Fit Ivanka’s Clothing Line

The audit said that the factory’s workers took home the equivalent of roughly $255 to $284 in U.S. dollars a month. The Fair Labor Association’s report, however, did not find the factory was in violation of failing to pay minimum wages.

G-III said the infractions that were discovered have been corrected or will be corrected: “Our goal is to always attain and maintain the best labor conditions possible in these factories.”

Ivanka Trump brand boots for sale at the Century 21 department store Feb. 10, 2017, in New York City. Drew Angerer / Getty Images, file

A spokeswoman for Trump forwarded a request for a response about the report to her fashion company, which did not immediately comment Wednesday.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter stepped down from her management position with her company in March in order to take an unpaid advisory role in the White House. She was in

Germany this week for a high-powered conference on women’s empowerment, and has made an issue of equal pay in the workplace.

President Trump has also been criticized over reports that merchandise under his Trump Organization brand have been made outside the U.S., including in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Last week, he signed an executive order to tighten restrictions on federal agencies so that they buy American-made products first.

He has repeatedly urged American companies to manufacture in the U.S., and has slammed China for allegedly stealing U.S. jobs.

Ivanka Trump’s own clothing line has been targeted by activists, who called for boycotts earlier this year on companies that support the Trump brand. While Nordstrom said it was

dropping the line because it was a poor performer, G-III’s annual report filed earlier this month revealed the brand had a strong 2016 — with a $17.9 million increase in net sales.