United Airlines Probes Cargo Death of Large Rabbit — at O'Hare

Breeder Annette Edwards holds Darius, father of Simon, in 2015.

However, Edwards, who is from Worcestershire in central England, told NBC News the airline had not been in touch with her Wednesday and that Simon’s prospective new owner was very upset.

She told

U.K. tabloid, The Sun, which first reported the story: “Simon had a vet’s check-up three hours before the flight and was fit as a fiddle.”

“I’ve sent rabbits all around the world and nothing like this has happened before,” she said.

United has said Dao and his wife, who said she is also a physician, were randomly selected for involuntarily removal from their flight on April 9 to make way for four employees.

The airline’s CEO, Oscar Munoz, has said nobody would be fired over that incident, and the airline said Monday: “Our focus right now is reviewing our policies and making this right for our customers so something like this doesn’t happen again.”

How British tabloid The Sun reported Simon's demise.

Dr Dao’s attorney, Thomas Demetrio, dismissed that statement as “utter nonsense,”

telling TODAY that he intends to sue United.

“We’re hoping that Dr. Dao being taken off that plane like a sack of potatoes is going to resonate with people,” the lawyer said.

Demetrio is also

now representing a woman in another incident caught on video showing an argument on an American Airlines flight after a male flight attendant allegedly forcibly took the her stroller — nearly striking her and her baby.