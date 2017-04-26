United Airlines Probes Cargo Death of Large Rabbit — at O'Hare

Image: Rabbit breeder Annette Edwards holds Darius, father of the bunny that died on a United Airlines flight

Breeder Annette Edwards holds Darius, father of Simon, in 2015. Image: Annette Edwards holds Darius, a giant rabbit / ANL/REX/Shutterstock

However, Edwards, who is from Worcestershire in central England, told NBC News the airline had not been in touch with her Wednesday and that Simon’s prospective new owner was very upset.

She told

U.K. tabloid, The Sun, which first reported the story: “Simon had a vet’s check-up three hours before the flight and was fit as a fiddle.”

“I’ve sent rabbits all around the world and nothing like this has happened before,” she said.

United has said Dao and his wife, who said she is also a physician, were randomly selected for involuntarily removal from their flight on April 9 to make way for four employees.

The airline’s CEO, Oscar Munoz, has said nobody would be fired over that incident, and the airline said Monday: “Our focus right now is reviewing our policies and making this right for our customers so something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Image: How British tabloid The Sun reported Simon's demise.

