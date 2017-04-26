U.S. Missile Defense System Installed in South Korea as Tensions Rise

A protester holds a placard denouncing the THAAD anti-missile defence system in central Seoul on Wednesday. Ed Jones / AFP – Getty Images

On Tuesday, North Korea conducted what it called its largest ever combined live-fire drills, near the east coast port city of Wonsan.

North Korea’s official media reported leader Kim Jong Un personally observed the exercises, which involved the firing of more than 300 large-caliber artillery pieces and included submarine torpedo attacks on mock enemy warships.

North Korea routinely accuses the U.S. of readying an invasion,

and threatens preemptive strikes to stop it. An unnamed North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said the U.S. administration’s policy to maximize pressure on North Korea was “little short of lighting the fuse of total war,” the state news agency reported Tuesday.

The White House has also said

it is prepared to launch a preemptive strike with conventional weapons on North Korea should officials become convinced that Pyongyang is about to conduct another nuclear weapons test.

In Washington, top Trump administration officials are due to brief the entire U.S. Senate on the situation on the Korean Peninsula later on Wednesday.

On Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will chair a special meeting of the U.N. Security Council. Tillerson will be “very vocal” about nations enforcing sanctions on North Korea, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said of the briefing.