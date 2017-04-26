Trump Signs Executive Order Reviewing Federal Role in Education

Betsy DeVos testifies before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 17. Yuri Gripas / Reuters, file

“If you’re getting federal dollars to run your charter school, then you should be held to some standard. But that hasn’t happened in Detroit,” Ivy Bailey, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers,

told NBC News in February.

In recent remarks to the National Association of State Boards of Education on Mar. 20, DeVos promised to get the federal government out of the way of school policy.

“We’re going to start by implementing the law as Congress intended,” said DeVos, “Giving you all — state leaders — the freedom and flexibility you deserve.”

The Education Secretary explained that “No two states are identical” at the March meeting.

“The issues and challenges facing West Virginia are different from those of New Hampshire or Oregon,” DeVos said. “We shouldn’t insist the same solution will work everywhere, every time.”