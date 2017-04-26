Pope Gives TED Talk Urging Humility Among Powerful

It took more than a year to make Pope Francis’ TED talk happen. NBC News

“There is a saying in Argentina: Power is like drinking gin on an empty stomach. You feel dizzy, you get drunk, you lose your balance, and you will end up hurting yourself and those around you,” Francis said in Italian. “Through humility and concrete love, on the other hand, power — the highest, the strongest one — becomes a service, a force for good.”

He also called for a “revolution of tenderness,” explaining: “Tenderness means to use our hands and our heart to comfort the other, to take care of those in need.”

On the problems of global consumerism, he told the audience: “Only by educating people to a true solidarity will we be able to overcome the culture of waste,” adding that the issue was not just about food and goods but also “people who are cast aside by our techno-economic systems which, without even realizing it, are now putting products at their core instead of people.”

He concluded his talk: “We all need each other. And so, please, think of me as well with tenderness, so that I can fulfil the task I have been given for the good of others, of each and every one, of all of you, of all of us.”