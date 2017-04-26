Police standoff suspect dead, one victim dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a police standoff. One of the two people he allegedly attacked is also dead.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 27 year old Gavin Williams was shot and killed during a police standoff. Investigators from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office told us Williams exited a home on Moncrief Road in Lizella and moved towards deputies with a barbeque type fork in his hand.

Colonel Aubrey Evins, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said, “Gas was deployed by SWAT the suspect came out the back door holding an edge weapon he was shot with less lethal weapon and he continued to come at deputies and was shot by SWAT.”

Deputies said Williams attacked and beat two of his neighbors. Leon Jones said the victims are Sanders and Vivian Hughes.

The Coroner said Vivian Hughes died at a local hospital from stab wounds. Authorities tell us Sanders Hughes is in critical condition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the police shooting.