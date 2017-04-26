Oregon Man Claims State Muzzles Red Light Camera Critique

Mats Järlström in Beaverton, Oregon was fined $500 by speaking about engineering issues without a license, according to the board of engineer examiners, when he studied the calculations used to determine the length of the yellow light cycle after his wife received a ticket based on a red light camera. Institute for Justice

As many states do, Oregon prohibits a person from practicing engineering without a license. But the state’s board of engineering examiners equates publicly talking about engineering issues with practicing engineering.

“I was fined simply for speaking out and was told that I can’t truthfully call myself an engineer. People should be free to debate any topic, including technical topics like math and traffic lights,” Järlström said.

A spokesman for the state engineering board had no comment on the lawsuit, and the state has not yet responded in court.

Järlström paid the $500 fine. But he isn’t suing to get his money back.

Another Institute for Justice lawyer on his legal team, Wesley Hottot, said the state is essentially requiring a permission slip to debate government policy. “This board and licensing boards across the country think the First Amendment doesn’t apply to them. They couldn’t be more wrong.”