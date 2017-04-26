Mexican Who Sought Refuge in Colorado Church Detained: Activists

In this Dec. 9, 2014, photo, Arturo Hernandez, left, hugs his 9-year-old daughter, Andrea, as his wife, Ana Sauzameda, right, look on during a news conference at the United Church of Christ in downtown Denver. David Zalubowski / AP file

Ana Sauzameda, Hernandez’s wife, said her husband went to a warehouse in suburban Denver Wednesday morning to pick up tile for a job. He was met by two plainclothes agents. She said he reached out his hand to shake theirs and the men identified themselves as federal immigration agents and detained him.

Sauzameda said her brother witnessed the detention but that he could not film it because agents took his phone.

In an interview, she called Hernandez “the pillar of our family.”

“His oldest daughter is about to graduate. She has plans to go to university,” she said. “If he were to be deported our world would fall apart. Living apart would be very difficult. All our dreams would be gone.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Carl Rusnok declined to comment on the case.

Hernandez, his wife and their then 3-month-old daughter came legally from the Mexican city of Chihuahua to the U.S. on visas in 1999.

They opted to stay past the visas’ expiration. Hernandez’s oldest daughter Mariana, now 17, is due to graduate from high school next month. His youngest daughter Andrea, 11 was born in the United States.

Another immigrant in the country illegally, Jeanette Vizguerra, is currently seeking refuge from deportation in the same Denver church basement. She was recently named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of the year.

Activists held a demonstration in support for Hernandez outside the local federal immigration office after Hernandez’ detention. Sauzameda said Hernandez’s immigration attorney will try to get the deportation order thrown out.