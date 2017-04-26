Meet the Small Businessman Who Took on Trump — and Won

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump drives himself around the golf course on March 6, 2016, in Doral, Florida. Luis M. Alvarez / AP

After the election, Enriquez said, he became more “nervous” about the outcome of the appeal.

“He’s got a lot of power,” he said of Trump.

And the stakes were high. If he lost, he could have been forced to pay the Trump attorney fees.

“This is a company that just started. Where am I going to get $300,000? I would have gone bankrupt,” he said.

On April 12, Enriquez’s lawyer called with the good news: the appeals court upheld the judge’s order. The attorney who handled the case for Trump, Bruce Rogow, told NBC News there would be no further appeals. The Trump Organization’s general counsel, Alan Garten, did not respond to several requests for comment.

Most of the award will go to Vega to cover his fees. Enriquez said he only expects to recoup the original $32,000 plus interest and some money he paid out to cover legal costs.

What he’d like to do with the money is, well, downright Trumpian.

“Hopefully, we’ll open another store,” he said.

Those plans might have to wait a bit, at least until the check is in the mail.

“I still haven’t gotten my money,” Enriquez said with a laugh.