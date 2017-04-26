Mastodon Bones Could Upend Understanding of Human History

Unbroken mastodon ribs and vertebrae, including one vertebra with a large well-preserved neural spine found in excavation unit J4. San Diego Natural History Museum

The geology of the site strongly suggests it was buried gently, with fine-grained silt covering the bones and stones, leaving them undisturbed for tens of thousands of years.

“These patterns, taken together, have led us to the conclusion that humans were processing mastodon limb bones … and that this was occurring at the site of burial … 130,000 years ago,” Deméré said.

James Paces, a geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, used radiometric dating methods to determine that the mastodon bones were 130,000 years old. “We believe we have a robust, defensible age,” he said.

“The dates are truly remarkable,” said University of Wollongong archaeologist Richard Fullagar, part of the study team. “But it’s hard to argue with the clear and remarkable evidence that we can see in all of this material.”

Common wisdom holds that the first Americans didn’t arrive until 13,000 years ago in what’s called the Clovis culture, named after a site in New Mexico where distinctive stone tools were found in the 1920s.

There are other sites in the Americas that have been dated to before 13,000 years ago, but there is debate about the conclusions. DNA evidence suggests that humans were in the Americas

long before even 15,000 years ago, but there is no physical evidence to support the idea.

Related:

Underwater Site Shows 15,000-Year-Old Floridians

And the archaeology mainstream is very unforgiving of researchers who challenge the accepted dates, said Al Goodyear of the University of South Carolina, who’s been working to prove for years that stone tools found in a South Carolina site date to as long as 50,000 years ago.

“There is a lot of ignorance and arrogance about just how little we know about the Western hemisphere,” said Goodyear, who was not involved in the San Diego discovery.

“These things are very controversial.” But Goodyear says the San Diego team’s evidence is compelling.

“I think they’ve done their homework,” he said, noting that Holen is one of the world’s leading experts on what mastodon bones look like when they are broken naturally versus when they are smashed open by humans.

“I think these sites are a wake up call to the profession,” Goodyear added.

Now the researchers want paleontologists and archaeologists to take another look at ancient sites to see if they can find any evidence of human activity. It won’t be easy — ancient human remains are notoriously difficult to find.

They also invite other scientists to examine and question their findings. That’s how scientists work — by publicizing discoveries and theories and inviting their rivals to pick them apart.

With enough evidence, that’s how common beliefs are changed.

“Well, maybe it’s not completely impossible,” McNabb said.