How Many Foreign Workers Are at Trump's Mar-a-Lago?

Donald Trump has tirelessly touted American workers on the campaign trail and in the White House, but his company has repeatedly applied to the government to hire foreign workers for jobs at its U.S. properties., including positions at the Mar-a-Lago club where he has spent many weekends as president.

Each winter, Mar-a-Lago hires unskilled foreign workers instead of local residents to fill some seasonal jobs under a temporary visa program called the H-2B.

NBC News analyzed Department of Labor statistics and found the club in Palm Beach, Florida received certifications from the federal government to hire 505 unskilled foreign workers through the program between 2010 and 2015.

For the current year, Trump’s businesses had applied for and received authorizations to employ 106 temporary foreign workers via H-2Bs.

Mar-a-Lago has received approved certifications to employ 64 such workers, including waiters, cooks and housekeepers. The Trump National Jupiter Golf Club nearby has 13.

In Virginia, the Trump Winery has authorization for 29 foreign temporary workers under a different visa program for agricultural workers, H-2A.

‘Buy American and Hire American’

After saying on the campaign trail that “American hands will rebuild this nation,” President Trump vowed in his inaugural address that his administration would follow “two simple rules: Buy American and Hire American.”

An executive order President Trump signed last week directed cabinet members to suggest reforms to the visa program for skilled foreign workers in the technology industry known as H-1B.

When asked why, despite his rhetoric, he employs foreign workers, Trump has said that other employers do the same.

Thousands of companies got permission to hire 119,232 workers through the H-2B program for the current year, including more than 1,800 in Palm Beach County alone, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Said Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, who wants to tighten restrictions on foreign workers, “It would be felony stupid for any HR person in a Trump organization not to pursue the lawful means of bringing in the cheapest labor possible. But that doesn’t mean it’s right and it doesn’t mean it ought to continue.”

During a GOP primary debate in March 2016, then-candidate Trump said, “We want to hire as many Americans as we can, but they don’t want part-time, very short part-time jobs.”

Peter Ricci, the director of

Hospitality Management Programs at Florida Atlantic University, not far from Mar-a-Lago, agrees.

“We have a very affluent membership in the country club base here in South Florida and we have an extremely high number of positions to fill,” said Ricci. “Any country club that I’ve known of that has tried to go 100 percent hire American has not been able to, just by the sheer impossibility to find their employees.”

President Trump has turned over management of his companies to his two oldest sons.

U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump walk to pose for a photograph before attending dinner at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 11, 2017. CARLOS BARRIA / Reuters

A spokesman for the Trump Organization cited the “seasonal requirements” of businesses that use visa programs like H-2B and H-2A for temporary labor that “cannot be filled with domestic workers.”

The spokesman said the Trump Organization’s businesses “engage in extensive efforts” to recruit “qualified” employees. “[We] are committed to employing U.S. workers whenever possible.”