Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame bringing back murder mystery dinner theatre

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame is giving you a chance to solve a murder in Las Vegas, with its popular murder mystery dinner theatre.

Tyler Bryant is a volunteering to direct “Murder in Sin City.” He came on 41Today and says this show is unique because the audience is encouraged to interact with the actors and contribute to conversation.

Bryant and his team set the Las Vegas setting with show girls, cocktail waitresses, an Elvis impersonator, and gambling. Ronald Trump will be on hand as well, he’s the owner of the “casino.”

Tickets are $40 per person and $70 per couple. All proceeds benefit the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame. The dates to attend are May 5, 6, 13, 19, and 20.

Guests are encouraged to arrive at the Museum of Aviation around 6:45 p.m. and there will be a cash bar!

Tickets must be bought in advance, and can be purchased at http://museumofaviation.org.