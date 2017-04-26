First 100 Days: How Trump Has Impacted LGBTQ Rights

Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks, after US President Donald Trump nominated him for the Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2017. Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images

April 5: The Department of Justice launches a

Hate Crime Subcommittee as part of a crime-fighting task force. In a letter to U.S. Attorneys, Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will “protect the civil rights of all Americans” and says it will “not tolerate threats of acts of violence” on the basis of “religious beliefs or background”. The letter, however, does not specifically refer to LGBTQ Americans, who are more likely to be targets of hate crimes than any other minority group.

April 7: Neil Gorsuch is confirmed to Supreme Court on the same day Trump nominates

Mark Green for Army Secretary. LGBTQ rights advocates remain wary of Gorsuch based on his ruling record and conservative leanings, but they ferociously oppose Green — who implied being transgender is a “disease.” Green replaces previous Army Secretary Eric Fanning, the first openly gay man to hold the post.

April 10: A ProPublica investigation reveals recently hired Department of Agriculture employee

James Renne helped orchestrate an anti-gay purge of longtime LGBTQ government employees during the George W. Bush presidency.

April 14: The Justice Department withdraws its lawsuit against North Carolina over House Bill 2, a controversial law best known for restricting which bathroom transgender people could use. The joint notice, dismissing both the federal lawsuit and the state’s counter-suit, states that a battle is no longer necessary after H.B. 2 was replaced by a similar but slightly less controversial law in early April.

April 17: United States Ambassador to the UN

Nikki Haley condemns an alleged anti-LGBTQ campaign in Chechnya, where gay men report being detained and tortured. Responding to international pressure, Haley urges Chechen and Russian authorities to investigate and intervene. Her remarks are issued 10 days after the State Department says it is “increasingly concerned” about the LGBTQ crisis in Chechnya.

