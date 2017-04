Just hours after Sudan went online, the number of hits was so high that the Ol Pejeta website crashed. Reuters

“There’s always that fear. He’s old, he might die soon,” said rhino expert Richard Vigne, the CEO of Ol Pejeta. “As long as the demand for rhino horn in the Far East persists, there will always be an ever-present threat.”

A swipe right on Sudan’s Tinder profile – available in 190 countries and 40 languages – directs users to the Ol Pejeta donation page:

http://www.olpejetaconservancy.org/