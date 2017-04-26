Construction begins for new Macon-Bibb fire station and precinct

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb leaders and public safety officials broke ground for a new fire station and sheriff’s precinct Wednesday morning. The new Macon-Bibb Fire Station will replace the Breezy Hill no. 3 station and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office precinct will replace the one on Pio Nono.

The new facility is located on Napier Avenue in the is named for Mayor Pro Tem, Bert Bivins.

This is the first combined public safety building coming to Macon-Bibb. Chief Marvin Riggins says this new building will benefit both the fire station and sheriff’s office.

“From this location, we can go in so many different directions, so much easier,” said Chief Riggins. “Easier access into traveling south, north, east and west from this location. We actually make a lot of calls in this very area.”

In early March two houses were demolished, as part of the blight remediation program, to make room for the facility. He $2.25 million SPLOST project is expected to be complete in about a year.

