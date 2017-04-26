Construction begins for new Macon-Bibb fire station and precinct

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb leaders and public safety officials broke ground for a new fire station and sheriff’s precinct Wednesday morning. The new Macon-Bibb Fire Station will replace the Breezy Hill no. 3 station and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office precinct will replace the one on Pio Nono.

The new facility is located on Napier Avenue in the is named for Mayor Pro Tem, Bert Bivins.

This is the first combined public safety building coming to Macon-Bibb. Chief Marvin Riggins says this new building will benefit both the fire station and sheriff’s office.

“From this location, we can go in so many different directions, so much easier,” said Chief Riggins. “Easier access into traveling south, north, east and west from this location. We actually make a lot of calls in this very area.”

In early March two houses were demolished, as part of the blight remediation program, to make room for the facility. He $2.25 million SPLOST project is expected to be complete in about a year.

RELATED STORY: New fire station and precinct to replace blighted homes

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 week ago
1 Comments for this article
Macon daycare evacuated after suspicious package was dropped off
Read More»
Macon-Bibb is celebrating its 911 call center staff during the National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week this week.
2 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Macon-Bibb celebrates Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Man arrested in Green Meadows Townhouses shooting
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»