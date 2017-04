Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people’s rights, in Brasilia, Brazil April 25, 2017. GREGG NEWTON / Reuters

A police spokesman said the marchers went beyond the agreed point and invaded congressional grounds, requiring the use of force to keep them from entering the building. He said an arrow struck a police bag but no officers were hurt.

(Reporting by Ueslei Marcelino and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

