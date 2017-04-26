Ann Coulter Says She Won't Be Speaking at Berkeley on Thursday

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter said Wednesday that she won’t be speaking at the University of California, Berkeley, on Thursday after a contentious back and forth over the fate over her appearance — and a looming threat of violence on campus.

“I’m very sad about Berkeley’s cancellation, but my sadness is greater than that,” Coutler said in a tweet on Wednesday. “It is a dark day for free speech in America.”

Coulter had initially insisted that she would make a speech at Berkeley in spite of the university saying it could not accommodate a student group’s request for her to speak on the date and time it had originally planned because of “specific and credible” threats of violence.

But she said Wednesday that she no longer be speaking at the university after the conservative student groups dropped their support for the event.

Related: How Berkeley Became a New Battleground for Free Speech

The conservative student group Young America’s Foundation said in a statement Tuesday that they would not be moving forward with Coulter’s speaking event on campus “due to the lack of assurances for protections from foreseeable violence from unrestrained leftist agitators.” Berkeley College Republicans also pulled their support.

Berkeley has become a flashpoint for free speech debate and the site of multiple protests since the election that have at times become increasingly violent, pitting far-right fascist groups and supporters of President Donald Trump and anti-fascist groups and local liberal activists.

Back in February, Berkeley said they were forced to cancel a speech by controversial former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos after protests turned violent, with some agitators even setting some fires.

Even some on the left called for Berkeley to accommodate Coulter’s speech, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders addressed the issue at a rally Thursday night.

“I don’t like this. I don’t like it,” Sanders told Huffpost. “Obviously Ann Coulter’s outrageous ― to my mind, off the wall. But you know, people have a right to give their two cents-worth, give a speech, without fear of violence and intimidation.”

For their part in the Coulter event, university officials disputed that they had cancelled her event.

“Contrary to some press reports and circulating narratives, the UC Berkeley administration did not cancel the Coulter event and has never prohibited Ms. Coulter from coming on campus,” University Chancellor Nicholas Dirks said in a statement.

Multiple university officials said they supported her right to free speech and welcomed her to campus, but needed to guarantee safety to their students amid threats of violence surrounding the event.

Image: Ann Coulter

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

20 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Inmates Used Dark Web, Cellphones to Swap Child Porn, Feds Say
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mexican Who Sought Refuge in Colorado Church Detained: Activists
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
'He Kills Witnesses': Hollywood Producer Testifies in Durst Case
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»