WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two children are missing, and the Warner Robins Police Department is asking for your help in locating them.

11-year-old Azalea Jenkins and 8-year-old Aleigha Soriano were last seen walking home from Russell Elementary School near Todd Circle, approximately at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.