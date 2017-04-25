VA Medical Center’s Lake Leisure helps veterans enjoy the outdoors

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a new place for veterans to go at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center.

It helps them stay active and enjoy some peace.

“Just wheeling down here in a wheelchair and sitting by the water and just being able to look at it,” said Navy Veteran Amie Hendrix. “It’s a lot of peace and relaxation for some that can’t do much of anything at all.”

The way Hendrix sees it, she’s got a lot to live for.

“It reminds me I can still do things that I didn’t think I would be able to do.”

She can still do something she learned a long time ago–go fishing.

“We’ve caught bass, bream,” said Hendrix.

“He gave me my first little reel,” said Hendrix. “I bet it wasn’t even three feet long.”

Now her rod and reel are full sized, and so is her passion for life.

“But as far as something like fishing, down here at the pond, there’s all sorts of things I can do without any help and it’s rewarding in itself, being able to do that,” said Hendrix.

The gift she received came in the form of Lake Leisure–a new park for veterans to enjoy at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin.

“They really, really went all out to provide this nice pond,” said Hendrix.

The land was owned by the state, and then the non-profit Lake Leisure LLC bought it back and restored it.

“They can come down here and relax and still feel useful,” said Hendrix.

Feeling useful–that comes a little easier at a place like this.

“It’s like well you’re sick, there ain’t much you can do anymore,” said Hendrix. “So you just pretty well stuck where you’re at and it’s not that way. Especially with the pond here. They really try to provide activities.”

Showing Amie a new way to see, and to live.

“I was down and depressed and this just lifts your spirits up,” said Hendrix.