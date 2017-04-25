Trump Blames Canada in Latest Trade Tiff

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks off at the conclusion of a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb. 13, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

The U.S. runs a trade deficit in lumber with Canada, importing more wood than it sends across the northern border. U.S. producers complain that their Canadian competitors enjoy an unfair advantage by harvesting timber more cheaply on federally owned land, while American timber is largely grown on private land.

The trade dispute between lumber producers in Canada and the U.S. dates back to the Reagan administration, when a tariff on wooden shakes and shingles sparked a retaliation from Ottawa in the form of higher duties on a variety of U.S. products, including books, computers, semiconductors and even Christmas trees.

That trade skirmish helped promote the idea of a broader North American Free Trade Agreement, which was signed by President George H.W. Bush in 1992 and took effect in 1994. Trump has branded NAFTA “a disaster” for American workers, vowing to renegotiate the three-way trade treaty between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The dispute over dairy products stems from a new pricing agreement with Canadian farmers that slashed the price of the milk ingredients used to make cheese and yogurt. U.S. dairy farmers say the new accord has cost Wisconsin and New York companies millions of dollars.

Wisconsin is the largest dairy producer in the U.S. and runs the biggest trade surplus in dairy products with Canada.

While this week’s trade skirmish covers a relatively small piece of overall U.S. trade, a wider dispute could create headwinds for the economy and raise prices for American consumers.

The impact would be felt unevenly from one part of the country to another, with states along the northern border most heavily affected.