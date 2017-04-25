Trump Ally: No Need for a 'Wall' on the Entire Border

As the deadline to pass a funding bill looms on the Hill, a prominent Trump-ally said Tuesday that an actual wall is not needed along the full border with Mexico.

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn (TN) told MSNBC said she believes the president is open to a combination of walls, surveillance and fencing along the U.S. border with Mexico.

“I think the president understands, as do most of us, that there are areas where you want different capabilities,” Blackburn said. “So it is going to be a combination to make certain that we put the security there that people are demanding.”

Blackburn said there is a growing coalition in Congress that supports securing the border, but added that she thinks energy on the Hill should be channeled into ensuring that illegal entry into the U.S. remains low.

Trump made clear Tuesday that he remains committed to building the wall, firing back at reports that his posture had changed over Twitter.

“Don’t let the fake media tell you that I have changed my position on the WALL,” he wrote. “It will get built and help stop drugs, human trafficking etc.”

Reports began circulating late Monday that Trump was willing to delay funding for the controversial border wall until the fall, clearing the way for Congress to pass a funding bill and potentially avoid a government shutdown.

The Trump administration had previously demanded that funding for the wall be included in the new spending bill.