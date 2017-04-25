Sorority and fraternity at Mercer join for free, annual Kid’s Day Out

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s little explorers are welcome for some free, educational fun at Tattnall Square Park this weekend.

Caroline Kittrell and Ashila Jiwani, Alpha Delta Pi (ADPI) sisters at Mercer University, came on 41Today to talk about the event. They say its an opportunity for them to help the surrounding community.

Alpha Tau Omega, a fraternity at Mercer, partners with ADPI on the event.

Kids’ Day Out is open to all Bibb County school-aged children. There will inflatables, a petting zoo, and an exhibit from the Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences.

Free snacks from Fresh Market and Macon Swirls will be available as well.

Kid’s Day Out is Saturday, April 29 at Tattnall Sqaure Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

