Senators Reintroduce Bill to Ban Conversion Therapy Nationwide

In a released statement, Sen. Murray cited fresh fears under the Trump administration as a reason for reintroducing the legislation.

“On this and so many other issues impacting the LGBTQ community, the Trump Administration has laid out a hateful, damaging agenda to undo hard-won progress, divide our communities, and hurt our friends, neighbors and family members just because of who they are or who they love,” Murray said.

“So-called ‘conversion therapy’ isn’t therapy at all,” Sen. Booker said in a statement. “It’s a tortuous, fraudulent practice that has been repeatedly condemned by medical professionals and has no place in our country.”

Before President Donald Trump took office, delegates at the Republican National Convention endorsed language in the official Party platform that seemed to support conversion therapy.

“We support the right of parents to determine the proper medical treatment and therapy for their minor children,” the official 2016 Republican Platform

reads.

However, in

an interview with the Associated Press last July, Reince Priebus, then the chairman of the Republican National Committee, disagreed with this interpretation. When asked whether the GOP supports “conversion therapy,” he told the AP, “It’s not in the platform.”

It is worth noting, however, that among the Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act’s 23 co-sponsors in the Senate, not one is a Republican.

