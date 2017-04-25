Restaurant Report Card: Scores 4/25

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has been out scoring restaurants this week.

Take a look at some scores from around Middle Georgia.

B.L. SMOKER’S BBQ (Food Service Inspections)

2196 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

April 21, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

BEARFOOT TAVERN (Food Service Inspections)

468 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

April 21, 2017 Score: 89, Grade: B

GREEK CORNER DELI (Food Service Inspections)

587 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

April 21, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B

MALACHI’S GOSPEL CAFE (Food Service Inspections)

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

April 21, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Overtime Bar and Grill (Food Service Inspections)

2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

April 25, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

Roasted Cafe & Lounge (Food Service Inspections)

442 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

April 21, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

TAIWAN RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)

2525 PIO NONO AVE STE 250 MACON, GA 31206

April 21, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

1 Family Deli LLC (Food Service Inspections)

1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

April 20, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering Inc. (Food Service Inspections)

519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

April 20, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers (Food Service Inspections)

823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

April 21, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

Papa’s Wings Deli House (Food Service Inspections)

801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

April 25, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A

Shane’s Rib Shack (Food Service Inspections)

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069

April 21, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine (Food Service Inspections)

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

April 25, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Gringo’s (Food Service Inspections)

107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

April 4, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

James Fish and Chicken (Food Service Inspections)

945 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

April 6, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Mama J’s (Food Service Inspections)

1057 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

April 7, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

Rocket Roller Rink (Food Service Inspections)

3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

April 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Step it up:

ANNA’S ASIAN CAFE’ INC (Food Service Inspections)

1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

April 25, 2017 Score: 62, Grade: U

– Drinks near food prep area

– Knives, can opener dirty

– Items stored incorrectly

Oxfords Downtown/ 119 Chops (Food Service Inspections)

119 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

April 13, 2017 Score: 74, Grade: C

– Pickle jug had food debris

– Black build-up on sink