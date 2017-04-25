Restaurant Report Card: Scores 4/25

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has been out scoring restaurants this week.
Take a look at some scores from around Middle Georgia.
B.L. SMOKER’S BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
2196 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
View inspections:
April 21, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
BEARFOOT TAVERN (Food Service Inspections)
468 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
View inspections:
April 21, 2017 Score: 89, Grade: B
GREEK CORNER DELI (Food Service Inspections)
587 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
View inspections:
April 21, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B
MALACHI’S GOSPEL CAFE (Food Service Inspections)
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
View inspections:
April 21, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Overtime Bar and Grill (Food Service Inspections)
2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
View inspections:
April 25, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
Roasted Cafe & Lounge (Food Service Inspections)
442 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
View inspections:
April 21, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
TAIWAN RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)
2525 PIO NONO AVE STE 250 MACON, GA 31206
View inspections:
April 21, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
1 Family Deli LLC (Food Service Inspections)
1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
View inspections:
April 20, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering Inc. (Food Service Inspections)
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
View inspections:
April 20, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers (Food Service Inspections)
823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
View inspections:
April 21, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
Papa’s Wings Deli House (Food Service Inspections)
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
View inspections:
April 25, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A
Shane’s Rib Shack (Food Service Inspections)
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
View inspections:
April 21, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine (Food Service Inspections)
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
View inspections:
April 25, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Gringo’s (Food Service Inspections)
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
View inspections:
April 4, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
James Fish and Chicken (Food Service Inspections)
945 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
View inspections:
April 6, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Mama J’s (Food Service Inspections)
1057 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
View inspections:
April 7, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
Rocket Roller Rink (Food Service Inspections)
3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
View inspections:
April 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Step it up:
ANNA’S ASIAN CAFE’ INC (Food Service Inspections)
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
View inspections:
April 25, 2017 Score: 62, Grade: U
– Drinks near food prep area
– Knives, can opener dirty
– Items stored incorrectly
Oxfords Downtown/ 119 Chops (Food Service Inspections)
119 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
View inspections:
April 13, 2017 Score: 74, Grade: C
– Pickle jug had food debris
– Black build-up on sink