Registration in full swing for Young Astronaut’s Day at Museum of Aviation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the 28th year, the Museum of Aviation is giving students an opportunity to learn about science and space through interactive workshops.

Young Astronaut’s Day at the museum is full of fun, hands-on activities with a focus on STEM (Science, Technology, History and Mathematics.)

Director of Education, Melissa Spalding, came on 41Today to talk about the fun event. She says its popular every year because the students have so much fun learning from real-life professionals

Young Astronaut’s Day is Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Museum of Aviation.

Its open for students in grades 1-8. The cost is $40 and includes lunch and a t-shirt.

To register, and for more information, visit http://www.museumofaviation.org/moaevents/young-astronauts-day-2/.

