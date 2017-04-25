Panel: Oklahoma Executions Should Stay on Hold Until Reform

Charles Warner, left and Clayton Lockett, right. Oklahoma Department of Corrections / AP file

In addition, the bipartisan commission, headed by former Gov. Brad Henry, called for a series of changes aimed at reducing wrongful convictions.

“A review of the evidence demonstrates that the death penalty, even in Oklahoma, has not always been imposed and carried out fairly, consistently and humanely,” the group wrote.

“It is undeniable that innocent people have been sentenced to death in Oklahoma. And the burden of wrongful convictions alone requires the systemic corrections recommended in this report.”

The recommendations include: