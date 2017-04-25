Panel: Oklahoma Executions Should Stay on Hold Until Reform

Oklahoma Department of Corrections / AP file
In addition, the bipartisan commission, headed by former Gov. Brad Henry, called for a series of changes aimed at reducing wrongful convictions.
“A review of the evidence demonstrates that the death penalty, even in Oklahoma, has not always been imposed and carried out fairly, consistently and humanely,” the group wrote.
“It is undeniable that innocent people have been sentenced to death in Oklahoma. And the burden of wrongful convictions alone requires the systemic corrections recommended in this report.”
The recommendations include:
- Judges should be trained in forensics.
- Prisoners should have an avenue to challenge their convictions based on changes in the science used to put them on death row.
- Experts should be allowed to testify at trial on the limitations of eyewitness testimony.
- Protocols for lineups should be tightened, including a requirement that “fillers” should resemble the suspect.
- Interrogations in homicide cases should be recorded.
- Reliability hearings should be held for jailhouse informants before they can take the stand.
- Defendants should only have to prove mental or intellectual disability by a “preponderance” of the evidence.
- An inmate’s lawyer or guardian — not just the warden — should be allowed to raise the question of whether the inmate is insane or incompetent at the time of execution.