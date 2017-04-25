Ivanka Trump's Role Leaves Women Scratching Their Heads in Germany

Sandra Toepke. Alex Smith / for NBC News

Taking a stroll down the Unter den Linden boulevard, Guenther-Luebbers gave a similar view of Ivanka Trump: Would she be so successful if it weren’t for her last name? “I don’t think so.”

That’s not to say that everyone on Tuesday’s panel is elected. Among the high-profile guests is Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who is married to the country’s future king. Like Ivanka Trump, she too has a background in business, working in banking before meeting her prince.

It would also be inaccurate to say everyone in Berlin shared dislike for Ivanka Trump and her family-boosted resume.

“I like her because she has the ability to influence Donald Trump,” said 68-year-old Molly Schultz, who runs a book stall outside the Humboldt University of Berlin. “It doesn’t matter so much to me that she isn’t so qualified.”

The ability to influence her father — or at least be a significant voice in his retinue — is something that appears to have been seized upon by Merkel.

The German leader endured an excruciating first official visit to the Trump White House last month, when the president appeared to decline to shake her hand for the cameras. In 2015, the president said Merkel was “insane” to relax Germany’s borders to welcome migrants fleeing war and persecution in the Middle East and Africa. (Although the same year he also called her “probably the greatest leader in the world today.”)

During Merkel’s visit to Washington last month, some political commentators criticized the decision to seat her next to Ivanka Trump at an official meeting with business leaders, again citing Ivanka Trump’s lack of credentials. A photo of Merkel looking at her neighbor was described by Politico as

“a look of bewilderment tinged with disdain enveloping her face.”

But it was off the back of this meeting that Merkel invited Ivanka Trump to Berlin, perhaps eager to nurture an ally in a new and unknown White House. In return, the president’s daughter would likely get to increase her international profile and champion a cause she says has long since been close to her heart.

While in Berlin, Ivanka Trump will also visit the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

In spite of her schedule, editorials and clear hard work, nearly everybody NBC News spoke to here remained unconvinced by their American guest.

“Everybody is someone’s daughter but the question is, ‘Is she qualified for the job?’ And I don’t think being the daughter of Trump qualifies you for this job, you know?” said 33-year-old sports science student Jennifer Benz.