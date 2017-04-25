Ivanka Trump Booed During First Trip as Dad's Adviser

Ivanka Trump, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, moderator Miriam Meckel and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands attend the W20 conference in Germany on Monday. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

“You’re the first daughter of the United States and you’re also assistant to the U.S. president,” said panel moderator Miriam Meckel. “The German audience is not that familiar with the concept of a first daughter. What is your role, and who are you representing? Your father as the president of the United States, the American people, or your business?”

“Well certainly not the latter,” Trump replied.

“And I am rather unfamiliar with this role as well as it’s quite new to me,” she continued. “It has been a little under 100 days and it has just been a remarkable and incredible journey.”

She added: “You know, as an entrepreneur and an individual prior to this in the private sector I care very much about empowering women in the workplace.”

Also on the panel were German leader Angela Merkel, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. Moderator Meckel is a prominent journalist and professor.

Many commentators see Trump’s visit as an opportunity for Merkel to open a channel into the White House after last month’s visit to Washington ended in embarrassment when the

president appeared to decline a handshake with the German leader.

The first daughter, who was invited by Merkel, arrived after co-writing an article in the Financial Times newspaper on the importance of the economic empowerment of women.

Ivanka Trump graduated cum laude from her father’s alma mater, the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania. After a brief modeling career, she went into the family business — the Trump Organization. While she has stepped back from her eponymous fashion brand to work at the White House, she remains the owner.