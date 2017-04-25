Inquest Into Wisc. Jail Where Man Died After 7 Days Without Water

Terrill Thomas appears in an undated family photo. Thomas Family

Inmate Marcus Berry, who was in a nearby cell, said he called out to Terrill Thomas and asked if he needed water, according to a

2016 report by the Journal Sentinel. He said Terrill Thomas tried to say something that sounded like, “yes.”

Just hours before Terrill Thomas died, Berry told a correctional officer who he said refused to give the father of six water, “If something happens to that man, it’s your fault.”

TJ Thomas told NBC News he had tried to get his son help for mental health issues.

“He shouldn’t have been there. He had some mental things going on. A mental thing,” TJ Thomas said. “We felt something was going on.”

Heipt said that before being put in solitary confinement, Terrill Thomas was displaying signs of mental illness and was unable to ask for basic needs.

“He was punished for the manifestation of his mental illness,” Heipt said. ” He was not operating in world of reality. Instead of treating his mental health needs, the jail punished him for mental illness.”

Several times before Terrill Thomas’ death, TJ Thomas said, he asked the police for help with his son’s mental health, but he said each time he was told there was nothing law enforcement could do.

Last month, the Thomas family filed a federal lawsuit saying Terrill Thomas was “subjected to a form of torture,” according to the Associated Press.

Heipt said he will file a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Thomas’ estate, regardless of the outcome of the inquest.