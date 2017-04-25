Houston Healthcare celebrates volunteer appreciation week, honors 100 year old volunteer

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston Healthcare’s volunteer staff is getting paid this week–not cash but homage.

Today the hospital honored its hardworking volunteers–including the late Jim Burns who passed away at 100 years old. It was a luncheon to celebrate national volunteer week.

10 year volunteer George Smith says the opportunity to receive and give back at Houston Healthcare as a volunteer is two fold.

“Well this is something that they’re giving back also, it’s a give and take,we give and they give and its an honor for them to do this for us just like it’s an honor for us to give back to the patients in the community.”

More than 200 volunteers contributed to 34,000 hours of service just last year. Volunteer coordinator Melissa Phagan says the hospital has saved more than $381,000 with the help of those volunteers.